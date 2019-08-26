LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Fried Chicken will introduce a new, plant-based chicken to its restaurant August 27.

The "Beyond Fried Chicken," created in partnership with Beyond Meat, will be offered as nuggets or boneless wings tossed in Nashville Hot, Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce.

KFC said it is the first U.S. quick service restaurant to begin testing plant-based chicken. The first test will be in Atlanta's Cobb Parkway restaurant. Customer feedback will be used to consider a broader test.

