Kentucky-based brewery celebrates grand opening in the Highlands

The solar-powered cidery and micro-brewery first opened in Lexington.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The beer brewing business is booming in the Bluegrass!

A new Kentucky-based brewery is celebrating its grand opening in the Highlands on Friday -- Pivot Brewing.

Located at 1753 Bardstown Road, the solar-powered cidery and micro-brewery first opened in Lexington. Now, its expanding to Louisville, which is the founder's hometown.

Even the name Pivot is personal.

"It's a homage to our founder's grandma who was a 'Rosie the Riveter' during World War 2," Martin Swab, with Pivot, said. "It's about coming together as a team, that moxy, and our big mission -- if you will -- is about having our doors open to community, working with local non-profits, and having a place where people can come and gather."

For the full list of ciders and beers Pivot offers, please click here.

Friday's grand opening kicks off at 4 p.m. and will feature live music, local food, and cocktails from Angels Envy.

Pivot's hours are Tuesday - Thursday from 4 - 10 p.m., Friday from 4 - 11 p.m., Saturday from noon - 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 6 p.m.

