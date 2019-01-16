LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you make the best burger in town? Then it's your time to shine!

Submissions are now open for the 8th annual "Derby Burger Challenge" sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council.

The best burger will be featured at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville during the Kentucky Derby Festival and the winner will get a prize package including VIP tickets to Thunder Over Louisville, a $100 gift certificate, and more.

All burgers must be 100% beef and each recipe are judged based on four categories: taste, appearance, creativity, and ease of preparation.

You must submit your burger recipe - including a photo - online by March 14th at kdf.org/beef.

Once the submissions are gathered, eight preliminary finalists will be chosen. The public will then get to vote on their favorite recipe on the Kentucky Derby Festival website from March 15-21.

Follow the Kentucky Derby Festival Facebook page for updates and reminders.