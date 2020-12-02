LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joella's Hot Chicken announced it will bring back its 'Crispy Cod Sammie' for Lent.

The restaurant will begin offering fish sandwiches Feb. 26 through Easter, April 12. This is Joella's second year offering a fish sandwich during Lenten season.

The North Atlantic Wild-Caught Cod will be available Wednesday through Friday Feb. 26 through April 7, and then daily April 8-12. The sandwich combo will cost $9.50.

For more information, visit Joellas.com.

