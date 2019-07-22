LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Joella's Hot Chicken, a Louisville-base restaurant, is planning to open four new locations in Atlanta and more locations in other states.



The restaurant is known for its hot chicken and southern side dishes. The expansion will increase its footprint to Georgia, Florida, Ohio, and Indiana.

Joella's Hot Chicken currently has eight locations throughout Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. It plans to have 17 stores by the end of 2019.

