Texas Roadhouse founder to open burger, sandwich restaurant in Louisville

Jaggers will have a menu featuring burgers, chicken sandwiches and shakes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new chain created by the founder of Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to open in Louisville this December.

Jaggers will open its first location outside of Indiana on Dutchmans Parkway Dec. 7. The restaurant is billed as fast-casual, serving burgers and chicken sandwiches. In addition to its entrees, Jaggers' menu hosts a variety of milkshakes.

“We’re so excited to introduce our quality chicken sandwiches, burgers and salads to our hometown,” says Managing Partner Troy Devries.

The restaurant will have in-person and drive-thru dining, and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Applicants can apply online, or in person at the hiring trailer in the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse Support Center on Dutchmans Lane. No experience is required.

Once open, Jaggers' hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

