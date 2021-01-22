Jaggers to donate money to Special Olympics Kentucky for each double burger meal

The fast-causal restaurant in St. Matthews says they will donate $1 for every meal purchased.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Jaggers restaurant is donating $1 to the Special Olympics Kentucky for each double burger meal purchased.

The initiative comes as a partnership with the organization and donations from sales will be made during the entire month of February.

“We’re as excited as anybody that Jaggers has opened a restaurant in Louisville,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “The food is really good, and they are awesome people to work with! We are so very thankful they’ve chosen to support Special Olympics through this promotion.”

Jaggers opened its first location outside of Indiana in December 2020.

The restaurant is billed as fast-casual, serving burgers and chicken sandwiches. In addition to its entrees, Jaggers' menu hosts a variety of milkshakes.

“At Jaggers, we love to give back to our local community,” said Chris Bell, Jaggers Market Partner. “With the help of our guests, we are proud to support Special Olympics Kentucky and over 11,000 athletes in our state.”

The restaurant is located at 6464 New Dutchmans Parkway.

