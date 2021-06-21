Louisville staple Jack Fry's to temporarily close on Sundays

In a social media post, the restaurant cites staffing shortages in the industry along with the mental and physical health of their employees in making the decision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Fry’s, a fine dining staple on Bardstown Road, says it will temporarily close on Sundays beginning this weekend.

“Our hope is that this will be a short closure and that we will be able to fill the needed positions and train our team up to our standards as soon as possible. We will keep you advised on the re-opening date when we are ready,” the post read.

The closures on Sunday begin June 27.

Jack Fry’s will have their normal operation hours Monday through Saturday for dinner service and their Monday through Friday lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Officials thanked the community for their support at this time.

