International Food Truck Festival returns to Louisville for 2nd year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Try cuisines from all across the globe at the 2nd annual International Food Truck Festival!
It's where the world’s foods are all gathered in one location, and you can enjoy experiencing new foods while being entertained by various cultural performances.
Here's the list of food trucks that will be featured:
- 502 Cafe
- Al Prince
- All Thaid Up
- Bamba Eggroll Co.
- Boo Boo's Smoke Shack
- Black Rock Grill
- Celtic Pig
- Cheers Psych Bar
- Chic La Lou
- Con Aji Y Cafe
- Copper Kitchen
- Eatz
- Ehrler's
- Flavaville
- Hot Buns
- Hurrikanes
- Kristel's Keto Kitchen
- Lil Cheezers
- Made in Brazil
- Mr. C's Cheesecake
- My Ol' Kentucky Lemonade
- Ramiro's
- Rollin' Tacos
- Spinelli's
- Sugar Rush
- The Slushie Lab
- Traveling Kitchen
The fest will take place at the Big Four Lawn, located at 1101 E. River Road, on May 11 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
