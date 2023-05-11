International Food Truck Festival returns to Louisville for 2nd year

Here's what food trucks will be there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Try cuisines from all across the globe at the 2nd annual International Food Truck Festival!

It's where the world’s foods are all gathered in one location, and you can enjoy experiencing new foods while being entertained by various cultural performances.

Here's the list of food trucks that will be featured:

502 Cafe

Al Prince

All Thaid Up

Bamba Eggroll Co.

Boo Boo's Smoke Shack

Black Rock Grill

Celtic Pig

Cheers Psych Bar

Chic La Lou

Con Aji Y Cafe

Copper Kitchen

Eatz

Ehrler's

Flavaville

Hot Buns

Hurrikanes

Kristel's Keto Kitchen

Lil Cheezers

Made in Brazil

Mr. C's Cheesecake

My Ol' Kentucky Lemonade

Ramiro's

Rollin' Tacos

Spinelli's

Sugar Rush

The Slushie Lab

Traveling Kitchen

The fest will take place at the Big Four Lawn, located at 1101 E. River Road, on May 11 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

