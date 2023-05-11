x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Food

International Food Truck Festival returns to Louisville for 2nd year

Here's what food trucks will be there.
Credit: Andriy Blokhin - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Try cuisines from all across the globe at the 2nd annual International Food Truck Festival!

It's where the world’s foods are all gathered in one location, and you can enjoy experiencing new foods while being entertained by various cultural performances.

Here's the list of food trucks that will be featured: 

  • 502 Cafe
  • Al Prince
  • All Thaid Up
  • Bamba Eggroll Co.
  • Boo Boo's Smoke Shack 
  • Black Rock Grill
  • Celtic Pig
  • Cheers Psych Bar
  • Chic La Lou
  • Con Aji Y Cafe
  • Copper Kitchen
  • Eatz
  • Ehrler's 
  • Flavaville
  • Hot Buns
  • Hurrikanes
  • Kristel's Keto Kitchen
  • Lil Cheezers
  • Made in Brazil
  • Mr. C's Cheesecake
  • My Ol' Kentucky Lemonade 
  • Ramiro's
  • Rollin' Tacos
  • Spinelli's
  • Sugar Rush
  • The Slushie Lab 
  • Traveling Kitchen

The fest will take place at the Big Four Lawn, located at 1101 E. River Road, on May 11 from 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.

GET Videos on Demand | Watch WHAS11 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV 

 

More Videos

In Other News

Buzzard's Roost opens in downtown Louisville

Before You Leave, Check This Out