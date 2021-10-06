Indiana's most popular Halloween candy may surprise you

INDIANAPOLIS — What is your favorite Halloween candy?
HalloweenStore.com said it used 14 years of data to determine each state's favorite Halloween candy.
According to the candy-selling website, Hoosiers prefer Starbursts to all other candies, followed by Hot Tamales and and Jolly Ranchers.
The chewable, fruit-flavored candy also ranked first in Alabama, Idaho, Michigan, South Dakota and Texas.
RELATED: Central Indiana festivals and spooky season activities that will give you all the fall feels
The data consisted of sales nationwide, broken down state-by-state, on CandyStore.com from 2007-2021, as well as contributions from major candy manufacturers and distributors.
Nationwide, CandyStore.com found Reese's Cups are the most popular Halloween candy. Here is the top 10:
- Reese's Cups
- Skittles
- M&M's
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- Sour Patch Kids
- Hershey Kisses
- Snickers
- Tootsie Pops
- Candy Corn
'Best' and 'worst' Halloween candies
CandyStore.com also released lists of the best and worst Halloween candies, using data from popular websites and a costumer survey.
Unsurprisingly, dishonorable mentions include circus peanuts, licorice and candy corn.
As for the best of the best, the list includes Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids.
Click here to see both lists.
What other people are reading:
- Texas high school teen at center of TikTok post gifted with $9,000
- Your questions answered about Netflix's worldwide phenomenon 'Squid Game'
- Jobs at Camp Atterbury offering up to $3,500 weekly
- Scientists decipher Marie Antoinette's redacted love notes
- What Halloween movies are streaming? Here's our list of what's available now