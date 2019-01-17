We really hate to do this... really we do. But we're about to ruin your New Year’s resolution.

Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts for the next two weeks. 🍩

According to a Facebook post, you can score a free box of dozen glazed doughnuts with the purchase of another dozen at regular price when you sign up for an account with their rewards program.

According to the post, this sweet deal will run from now through Sunday, Jan. 27th, so you better jump on it quick!

You can only use the deal one time in the two weeks so use it wisely.