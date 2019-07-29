BUFORD, Ga. — Famous for devouring dozens of hot dogs in an annual 10-minute sprint, champion eater Joey Chestnut pushed himself to the limit in a food-eating marathon in Metro Atlanta on Monday.

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Chestnut ate wings for 12 hours at the Mall of Georgia Hooters in Buford. Chestnut started his endeavor 11 a.m. and continued eating ... and eating ... and eating nothing but wings until 11 p.m.

According to his Major League Eating page, Chestnut has previously eaten 182 wings in 30 minutes before.

He completed Monday's task, devouring a mind-blowing 413 wings.

"I've never done anything like this in my life - I've been doing eating challenges and contests for 14 years," he said. "Twelve hours of eating, just continuous, simple bathroom breaks, and it's all here, brother. And there's nothing like it. I'm happy I did it."

Chestnut told 11Alive he originally set a goal to eat 400 wings, a benchmark he comfortably passed.

"I'm always happy to go above my goal," he said.

Chestnut has famously won 12 of the last 13 annual July 4th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at New York’s Coney Island.

But he said trying to eat for 12 hours straight - instead of the usual 12 minutes - certainly put him to the test.

"My body wanted to go to sleep about an hour into it," he admitted, "But I just had to push through it, just make my body work for me, and I was able to do it."

Photos: Joey Chestnut eats 413 wings for National Chicken Wing Day

MORE HEADLINES

Former Clayton State basketball player competes in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo defend Nathan's Famous hot dog eating crowns