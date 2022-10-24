You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants

Some of the craziest creations: Hot Brown Pizza, Hot Brown Mac & Cheese, and even Hot Brown Oysters!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022.

The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce.

Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac & Cheese, Hot Brown Pizza and Hot Brown Oysters.

The event starts Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Louisville Hot Brown Week website.

Participating restaurants and their feature dishes for "Hot Brown Week":

Agave & Rye - Hot Brown Sliders and Tacos

- Hot Brown Sliders and Tacos Biscuit Belly - Biscuits & Gravy Hot Brown

- Biscuits & Gravy Hot Brown Brasserie Provence - French Hot Brown

- French Hot Brown CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar - Hip Hip Mornay!

- Hip Hip Mornay! Corner, Flavors of Kentucky - KY Hot Brown Burger

- KY Hot Brown Burger Dundee Tavern - Highlands Hot Brown Wrap

- Highlands Hot Brown Wrap Gorilla Bob's Grub Shack - Hot Brown

- Hot Brown J. Graham's Café at The Brown Hotel - Hot Brown Pasta

- Hot Brown Pasta LouVino - Hot Brown Mac & Cheese or Beer Cheese

- Hot Brown Mac & Cheese or Beer Cheese Napa - Hot Brown Oysters

- Hot Brown Oysters Parlour - Hot Brown Pizza

- Hot Brown Pizza O'Shea's - Hot Brown

- Hot Brown Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar - Kentucky Hot Brown

- Kentucky Hot Brown The Village Anchor - The Hotter Brown

- The Hotter Brown Uptown Café - Hot Brown

You can download the "Hot Brown Week App" which guides and rewards you throughout the week for dining at various establishments and participating in some other Hot Brown-themed activities.

