You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022.
The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce.
Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac & Cheese, Hot Brown Pizza and Hot Brown Oysters.
The event starts Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Louisville Hot Brown Week website.
Participating restaurants and their feature dishes for "Hot Brown Week":
- Agave & Rye - Hot Brown Sliders and Tacos
- Biscuit Belly - Biscuits & Gravy Hot Brown
- Brasserie Provence - French Hot Brown
- CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar - Hip Hip Mornay!
- Corner, Flavors of Kentucky - KY Hot Brown Burger
- Dundee Tavern - Highlands Hot Brown Wrap
- Gorilla Bob's Grub Shack - Hot Brown
- J. Graham's Café at The Brown Hotel - Hot Brown Pasta
- LouVino - Hot Brown Mac & Cheese or Beer Cheese
- Napa - Hot Brown Oysters
- Parlour - Hot Brown Pizza
- O'Shea's - Hot Brown
- Rubbies Southside Grill & Bar - Kentucky Hot Brown
- The Village Anchor - The Hotter Brown
- Uptown Café - Hot Brown
You can download the "Hot Brown Week App" which guides and rewards you throughout the week for dining at various establishments and participating in some other Hot Brown-themed activities.
