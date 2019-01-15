GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat has announced a new name for their fan-favorite fries.

The iconic side dish formerly known as "Crack Fries" will now be called "Cosmik Fries".

The Grand Rapids-based bar and restaurant chain made the original name change announcement back in December, stating a desire to be a more "inclusive" company. Mark Gray, CEO of BarFly Ventures, HopCat's parent company said the name was originally intended to be a "tongue-in-cheek" joke, but realized that the name didn't align with their values.

“While we know it will take time to get used to this change, we are confident in our decision,” Gray said. “It is not only the right thing to do, it reflects who we are.”

According to a release, the name "Cosmik" comes from founder Mark Sellers' love of Frank Zappa. One of Zappa's classic songs "Cosmik Debris."

Menus, signs and posters have been redesigned to match the new name, but the more than 11-year-old recipe for the beer-battered fries with a salt, pepper and secret blend of seasonings has remained intact. Food Network named the them one of "America's 10 Best French Fries."

On January 19, HopCat is hosting a part to celebrate its 11th anniversary. Stop by for unique craft beers, free fries, and a fries-eating contest with prizes.

HopCat's Louisville location is at 1064 Bardstown Road.

For more information, visit the HopCat website.

WZZM contributed to this story.