LOUISVILLE, Ky. — HopCat Louisville is celebrating their birthday in the best possible way - with copious amounts of their famous french fries.

The Highlands restaurant, known for their craft beer, unique pub-style offerings, and the addicting side dish (formerly known as Crack Fries) is throwing a fry-filled anniversary party on Saturday, January 19.

For their 11th anniversary, HopCat is offering a line-up of rare beers on tap, free fries from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their annual fries-eating contest at 3 p.m.

Those willing to take on the fry challenge will compete for a prize package valued at $500, plus a chance at a grand prize of $2,000 and bragging rights at the Michigan Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti, MI this summer.

The second-place winner will get a prize package valued at $100 and third place will get a prize valued at $25.

A $5 donation will be collected from each contestant before the competition and that money - plus a matching donation from HopCat - will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Potential contestants can email Mike Kerbal at mkerbel@hopcat.com to sign up. Applicants must be 21 or older to participate.

For more information on the HopCat 11th Anniversary Party, you can visit their Facebook event or call (502) 890-8676.

HopCat Louisville is located in the Highlands at 1064 Bardstown Road.