GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat now has a second permanent fry flavor on the menu: Shakshuka Spiced Fries.

The Grand Rapids-based restaurant announced the flavor as the winner of the "Decide the Fries" contest, where fry fans voted on three never-before-seen flavors throughout September. Shakshuka Spiced Fries won the contest with 42%.

Shakshuka Spiced Fries, pronounced: “Shaq (like the basketball player)-Shoe-Ka (like kaleidoscope)” are beer-battered and tossed a Libyan spice called Pilpelchuma. They'll be served with HopCat's signature cheese sauce.

The three never-before-seen fry flavors: Shakshuka, Funnel Cake and Taco will remain on the menu through the month of October.

In addition to the contest, HopCat celebrates Hoptoberfest with a specialty menu and extended craft beer selection running until October 31. For more information visit www.hopcat.com.

