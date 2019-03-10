GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — HopCat now has a second permanent fry flavor on the menu: Shakshuka Spiced Fries.
The Grand Rapids-based restaurant announced the flavor as the winner of the "Decide the Fries" contest, where fry fans voted on three never-before-seen flavors throughout September. Shakshuka Spiced Fries won the contest with 42%.
Shakshuka Spiced Fries, pronounced: “Shaq (like the basketball player)-Shoe-Ka (like kaleidoscope)” are beer-battered and tossed a Libyan spice called Pilpelchuma. They'll be served with HopCat's signature cheese sauce.
The three never-before-seen fry flavors: Shakshuka, Funnel Cake and Taco will remain on the menu through the month of October.
In addition to the contest, HopCat celebrates Hoptoberfest with a specialty menu and extended craft beer selection running until October 31. For more information visit www.hopcat.com.
