Food

Heinz launches Halloween-themed ketchup nationwide

The Halloween-themed condiment is designed to take creepy costumes to the next level.
Credit: business Wire

PITTSBURGH — Heinz is launching a new condiment to really get people in the Halloween spirit.

For the first time ever, the company will sell "Tomato Blood" ketchup in grocery stores nationwide and on its Halloween-themed website, heinzhalloween.com. The brand will also open a pop-up store in Los Angeles beginning Oct. 21.

The company is also selling a "Tomato Blood Costume Kit" to take bloody costumes to the next level. The kit is available for $19.99 and includes accessories needed to bring costumes to life (or death, for all the zombies):

  • 20-ounce bottle of Tomato Blood ketchup
  • Makeup palette
  • Sponge
  • Dropper
  • Makeup brush set
  • Rhinestone sheet
  • Tattoo sheet
  • Vampire teeth
  • Spooky eyelashes

The online store also has child and adult costumes to purchase, like a bloody mummy, a bloody corpse bride and a bloody mad scientist.

Click here to visit the store.

