Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky.

Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.

Playa Bowls is "your slice of summer, anytime." The restaurant will serve açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls, smoothies and more.

The local owners of the Louisville store are Sarah Cook and Brett Thiess. A spokesperson for the Chamber of St. Matthews says they are already working to open a second location in Middletown and a third location is in the works.

According to Playa Bowls' website, they have over 150 stores and their mission is to "lead communities in healthy, sustainable living."

The Playa Bowl concept was created by its founders, Robert Giuliani & Abby Taylor. The news release states they visited Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, California and Hawaii while on surf trips and were inspired. They say almost most every town offered a version of an acai or pitaya bowl. The release says the two decided to recreate their favorite recipes at home in New Jersey, with their own take on it.

