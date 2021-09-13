Grind Burger Kitchen announces temporary closure

In a Facebook post, Grind Burger Kitchen said there are several reasons for the hiatus, but mainly cite exhaustion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular NuLu restaurant is shutting its doors for a few weeks.

In a Facebook post, Grind Burger Kitchen's owners Liz and Jesse Huot said there are several reasons for the hiatus, but mainly cite exhaustion.

The restaurant explains they will combine teams from three of their restaurants to focus on two of them now – Oskar’s Slider Bar on Popular Level Road and Smor Nordic Bakery, also on the same street.

Grind Burger Kitchen said the time will allow them to revamp their menu and make some repairs.

They plan to resume business before Halloween.

The restaurant has been serving the NuLu neighborhood since 2015.

