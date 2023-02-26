Green District Salads opens newest location in St. Matthews

This space is the company's largest and will serve as its flagship location.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST MATTHEWS, Ky. — There is a new place to grab lunch in St. Matthews!

Green District Salads held a grand opening celebration for its newest location on Saturday. The first 100 guests received a free salad, a free limited edition t-shirt and were entered for the chance to win free salads for a year.

Officials said 10 percent of the proceeds from the grand opening were donated to No Kill Louisville.

Located on Shelbyville Road, this space is the company's largest and will serve as its flagship location.

The healthy eatery serves salads, grain bowls, wraps and a wide variety of dressings. Some of their signature salads include Kale Storm, Firebird, Steakin' Care of Business and Thai One In.

For a list of their full menu, please click here.

According to Green District Salads' website, their mission is to "provide a diverse menu of fresh chopped salads to customers on a consistent basis."

Click here for more information about Green District Salads.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.