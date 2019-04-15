CINCINNATI — Surprise! Graeter's Ice Cream has just announced a brand new flavor to usher in Spring and the Kentucky Derby.

If you were disappointed when the company discontinued Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Chip, you'll love this new release. Starting on April 15, Graeter's will offer an even more indulgent alternative: Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan!

This Derby-inspired flavor consists of a brown butter bourbon ice cream studded with sweet bourbon-glazed pecan pieces. There is no alcohol in the ice cream, but it still maintains a traditional bourbon flavor. It is made in the classic French Pot style that Graeter's is known for.

On Monday, you can head to any of Louisville's six Graeter's locations to taste Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan for yourself. To learn more about Graeter's and to see their entire flavor catalog, head to their website.

