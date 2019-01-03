CINCINNATI — Who says you can't have dessert for breakfast?

Graeter's Ice Cream announced its 2019 Mystery Flavor on Friday: Maple Cinnamon Crunch.

Beginning on March 1, the new flavor will be available at Graeter's locations and select grocery stores. It was tested last summer and received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

Maple Cinnamon Crunch is a maple-flavored ice cream studded with cinnamon sugar-coated shortbread cookie pieces and is handcrafted in the brand's French Pots in small batches.

As a special treat, Graeter's Maple Cinnamon Crunch will debut as an ingredient in a unique dessert creation on the Rye on Market menu throughout the month of March.

"This year's flavor is exceptional, and we're really excited to bring it back into scoop shops throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Chicago, and Pittsburgh," said Chip Graeter. "This year's collaboration between Rye on Market and Graeter's puts an extra sweet note onto Mystery Flavor month for us."

For more information, visit the Graeter's website.