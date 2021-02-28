Local Girl Scouts get creative online to sell famous cookies

The organization has encouraged online sales as a result of the pandemic. This way of selling has helped scouts surpass their goals and reach a wider customer base.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Girl Scout cookie season is upon us.

The flavors are the same – but how you get your cookies might be different this year.

In a COVID world, Girl Scouts in Kentuckiana are no longer going door-to -door to sell cookies.

These young entrepreneurs are instead reaching customers with videos online.

“I had to reach a lot more through videos and not go out and ask people in my church or my neighborhood,” 14-year-old Girl Scout Macy Casner said.

Girl Scouts are relying on their Digital Cookie pages to bring in sales. Digital Cookie isn’t new – but this year it’s become more important.

“In the past it was nice to have,” Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana CEO Maggie Elder said. “Today it’s an essential opportunity for us to sell cookies and to help the girls build their business skills and entrepreneurial experience.”

Seven-year-old Girl Scout Janeecia Johns has made her own Facebook page to sell cookies. She makes videos thanking her customers and playing piano to celebrate when she hits her goals. She relies on her online platform and word of mouth for her sales.

“I tell my family to tell their friends,” Johns said.

Eight-year-old Caroline Huelsman is also getting creative online. She’s made a cookie spoof on the popular show “Bridgerton” and a TikTok using the Justin Bieber song “Yummy” to make sales. The videos are new, but the Girl Scout tradition in her family isn’t.

“My mom was a Girl Scout, and my mom’s mom was a Girl Scout, and my mom’s mom’s mom was a Girl Scout leader,” Huelsman said.

By using this platform – Girl Scouts have been able to reach customers all over the country, and make some major sales. Each of these girls has hit their goal, and gone beyond that to make new goals.

“My original goal was 400 and when I topped that I went overboard and wanted 500,” 11-year-old Girl Scout Alyssa Fields said. She has now sold nearly 600 boxes.

If you’d like to buy some cookies, you can check out the Digital Cookies pages of Macy, Janeecia, Caroline, and Alyssa.

