Girl Scout Cookie season begins virtually in Kentuckiana

The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana are using their digital marketing skills to promote their cookie sales online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're back! For the first time ever, you can get your Girl Scout Cookies in December.

According to a release, the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana begin their famous Cookie Program Dec. 10 with online sales.

The Kentuckiana Girl Scouts are using their digital marketing skills to create their own "Digital Cookie" websites to promote their business via email and social media.

Customers ordering from Girl Scouts may select have cookies shipped immediately, or avoid shipping fees by pre-ordering Girl Scout delivered cookies that will arrive by February.

Customers also have an option to donate cookies that will go to the US military both at home and overseas.

If you don't have a connection with a Girl Scout troop and wish to order direct shipped or donate Girl Scout Cookies, click here.

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana offers six flavors of cookies for $5.00 a box and two specialty flavors for $6.00 a box.

All of the funds from the Girl Scout Cookie Program stay local and provide girls with premier leadership experiences.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.