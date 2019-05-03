LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a taste of Mardi Gras right here in Louisville.

The annual "A Taste of the Highlands, Mardi Gras" is happening on Tuesday, March 5 at the Highlands Community Campus on 1228 E. Breckenridge Road.

You'll get the chance to sample fourteen restaurants from the Highlands "Restaurant Row", including Bristol Bar & Grill, The Fat Lamb, Havana Rumba, Jack Fry's, and more.

Maker's Mark, Old 502 Winery, Highland Coffee, and others will provide drink selections and you can enjoy it all while listening to New Orleans jazz courtesy of the Billy Goat Strut Revue.

Don't forget your dancing shoes! Free swing dance lessons will be provided by Lindy Hop Louisville.

The event will raise money for Highlands Community Ministries' Dare-to-Care Food Pantry and Senior Meals Programs.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

