The annual Taste of Derby Festival is back at Slugger Field and tickets are on sale now! There are more than sixty bars and restaurants that'll be there -- including some of Kentucky's top bourbon distilleries.

The event raises money for Dare to Care Food Bank -- which helps to feed families in need. The festival is the largest fundraiser of the year for Dare to Care.

The Taste of Derby Festival is Tuesday, April 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Remember, you have to be at least 21 years old to attend -- so the kids will have to sit this one out.

Get a sneak peek at some of the items you'll get to taste at the festival!

