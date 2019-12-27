LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As 2019 whines down, Starbucks is offering free coffee to cheers to the new year.

Different locations will host "pop-up parties" offering a free tall espresso drink from 1-2 p.m. every day through New Year's Eve.

Locations will be announced daily on StarbucksPopUp.com.

December 27:

Louisville -

Blankenbaker and I-64 at 1831 Blakenbaker Parkway

WHAS11 will update with more locations as they are announced.

