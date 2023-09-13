Here's how to get free food at Long John Silver's on Talk Like a Pirate Day

INDIANAPOLIS — What is a pirate's favorite letter? Rrrrrrrr!
OK, enough pirate dad jokes.
Long John Silver's is inviting pirate aficionados nationwide to celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
There are multiple ways to get free food on the unofficial holiday:
- Give your best "ahoy" or "shiver me timbers" to get a free piece of fish or chicken.
- Dress like a pirate to get a free, two-piece fish or chicken basket.
"We are proud to create treasured moments for our customers that will last a lifetime," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. "Talk Like a Pirate Day is another opportunity for us to connect with our customers and thank them for their passion for our brand. We look forward to seeing our guests channel their inner pirate."
Click here to find the nearest Long John Silver's location.