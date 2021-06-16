'Local is the focus' | New food delivery service launching in Louisville

Foodching is set to kick off at end of June and focuses on sustaining local restaurants by eliminating the service cost.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a new food delivery service on the market that’s kicking off in Louisville called Foodching.

Gene Stein, of St. Matthews, is the owner and operator Foodching says the app has been in the works for over two years.

The delivery service is focused on not only sustaining restaurants through their food and alcoholic beverage deliveries but they're making sure restaurants can make a profit. The service is free for restaurants to use

"Local is the focus," Stein said. "Every restaurant that we've talked to is super pumped because of the way we have it set up."

Typically restaurants can spend up between 15 to 30 percent on their menu items being delivered by other well known companies. However with Foodching there is another way to use funds to benefit locally.

"The customer can round up their order to the next whole dollar and those extra monies go to an organization called, Feed Louisville," Stein said.

Feed Louisville began at the beginning of the pandemic and has continued to offer three thousand meals weekly to the homeless and those who may not know where their next meal will come from.

"None of the other services are reinvesting money into the local community. We’re doing that and we’ll do that forever," Stein said.



