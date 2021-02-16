LIST | Where to find local fish fries, meals during Lent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Lent begins, local churches in the Archdiocese of Louisville are planning Friday fish fries. Restaurants are also serving up deals on their fish meals.
Many churches are making safety and health accommodations for the fries amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lent begins Feb. 17 and lasts until Holy Saturday April 3.
Here's a list of local parishes and restaurants serving up fish during Lent:
Churches
- All Saints (410 Main Cross Taylorsville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4-8 p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Albert the Great (1395 Girard Drive Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-7:30 p.m. Drive thru only. Online ordering available.
- St. Aloysius (187 S Plum Street Shepherdsville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19: 5-7:30 p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Athanasius (5915 Outer Loop Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-7:30 p.m.
- St. Augustine (1310 W. Broadway Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Takeout only.
- St. Benedict (211 W. Oak Street Lebanon Junction) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.; Dinner: 2-8 p.m.
- St. Bernard (7500 Tangelo Drive Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Dinner: 5-7 p.m.
- St. Edward (9600 Sue Helen Drive Jeffersontown) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-7:30 p.m. Takeout only.
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (11501 Maple Way Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4-7 p.m. Takeout and pick-up, drive thru only.
- St. Francis of Assisi (1960 Bardstown Road Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-8 p.m. Curbside pick-up only. Online ordering available.
- St. Francis Xavier (155 Stringer Lane Mount Washington) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4 - 7 p.m. Curbside pick-up only.
- Holy Family (3938 Poplar Level Road Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26. Lunch: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Dinner: 4:30 - 7 p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Joseph (310 W. Stephen Foster Avenue Bardstown) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4:30 - 7 p.m. Drive thru and takeout only.
- St. Lawrence (1925 Lewiston Drive Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-8 p.m. Drive thru only. Online ordering available.
- St. Margaret Mary (7813 Shelbyville Road Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19: 5-8 p.m. Takeout only. Online ordering available.
- St. Martha (2825 Klondike Lane Louisville) - Feb. 19 and March 5, 19: 5 - 7:30 p.m. Drive thru only.
- Mary of Queen of Peace (4005 Dixie Highway Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Takeout only.
- St. Michael (3705 Stone Lakes Drive Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4:30 - 8 p.m. Drive thru and curbside pick-up only. Online ordering available.
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel (5505 New Cut Road Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 4:30 - 7 p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Patrick (1000 N. Beckley Station Road Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-8 p.m. Takeout only.
- St. Paul (6901 Dixie Highway Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2 (Good Friday): 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Peter the Apostle (7728 Columbine Drive Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12, 19, 26: 5-8p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Raphael (2141 Lancashire Avenue Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12: 5 - 7:30 p.m. Drive thru only.
- St. Rita (8709 Preston Highway Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12: 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Takeout only.
- St. Thomas More (6105 S. 3rd Street Louisville) - Feb. 19, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 2 (Good Friday): 5-8 p.m. Drive thru only.
Southern Indiana
- St. Anthony of Padua (316 N. Sherwood Avenue Clarksville) - Feb. 19, 26, and March 5, 12, 19: 5 - 7:30 p.m. Takeout only.
- Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (1842 E. 8th Street Jeffersonville) - Feb. 19, 26 and March 5, 12: 5-7 p.m.
- Holy Family (129 W. Daisy Lane New Albany) - Feb. 19 and March 5: 4:30 - 7 p.m. Takeout only.
Restaurants
- Joella's Hot Chicken (3400 Frankfort Avenue, 13401 Shelbyville Road Louisville and 1225 Veterans Parkway Clarksville) - Limited time Crispy Cod Sammie and Crispy Cod Plate. Feb. 17 - April 4.
- KingFish (601 W. Riverside Drive Jeffersonville) - Open Monday-Thursday, Sunday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Hill Street Fish Fry (111 E. Hill Street Louisville) - Open Tuesday - Friday 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Mike Linnig's Restaurant (9308 Cane Run Road Louisville) - Open Tuesday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Check's Cafe (1101 E. Burnett Avenue Louisville) - Open Monday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Suburban Fish Fry (3901 S. 3rd Street Louisville) - Opens March 6 through November. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. every Saturday.
- Hooked on Frankfort (3200 Frankfort Avenue Louisville) - Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Seafood Lady (3201 Fern Valley Road Louisville) - Open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Passtime Fish House (10801 Locust Road Jeffersontown) - Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
