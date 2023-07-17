'Thank you': Feast BBQ closes Jeffersontown location immediately

"We loved bringing this abandoned muffler shop back to life and look forward to seeing it continue to draw people to Gaslight Square."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentuckiana restaurant is closing one of its locations effective immediately.

In a social media post written on Monday, Feast BBQ announced it would be closing its Jeffersontown location. The spot was open for five years.

"We loved bringing this abandoned muffler shop back to life and look forward to seeing it continue to draw people to Gaslight Square," it said.

It said they are grateful for the community's support "and the memories that we made there."

The NuLu location is still open, and it invited anyone craving their barbecue, crispy tots and bourbon slushies to go and visit them there.

"Thank you for being a part of our journey," it said.

It is unclear why the location is closing.

