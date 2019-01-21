LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "We’ll have you wrapped around our little finger." That's what Bourbons Bistro promises at their Bourbon and Blankets event on January 24.

The cocktail party will feature "all things wrapped" and will benefit the Coalition for the Homeless, a local non-profit that strives to prevent and end homelessness in Louisville.

Chef Jereme McFarland and Lotsa Pasta will serve a twist on your favorite classics including pigs in a blanket and cannoli. The event will also feature a bourbon tasting with resident bourbon expert Jason Brauner highlighting Four Roses Distillery.

The event is $55 (plus tax and gratuity), but you can receive $10 off if you bring a coat or blanket to the party. If you do not have an item to donate, that extra $10 will go straight to the Coalition for the Homeless.

The party will be held on January 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Bourbons Bistro, located at 2255 Frankfort Ave.

To reserve your spot, email welovebourbon@bourbonsbistro.com or call 502-894-8838.