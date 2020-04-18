LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Encore on 4th will host the Encore Chow Wagon Curbside Saturday from 4 p.m. to Midnight.

The Chow Wagon theme will feature carnival style foods to-go with selections like ribs, smoked turkey legs, cotton candy, specialty cocktails and more.

Encore on 4th will offer individual meals, as well as a kid’s meal option and family style portions.

Encore on 4th

“The Encore Team is offering our customers an opportunity to still enjoy some of their carnival style favorites this weekend, in a fun way while social distancing. No Thunder, no problem!” Chief of Staff, Valerie Sickles said.

Part of the proceeds of the Chow Wagon event will support frontline nurses by donating a portion of cotton candy sales to the Black Nurse Practitioners of Louisville to go towards the purchase of care packages.

"The Black Nurse Practitioners of Louisville would like to thank you for such a thoughtful and generous contribution to our organization. It is our pleasure to serve our Louisville community as we offer services to all ages across the lifespan. We are truly touched beyond words," Director of Community Outreach for the Black Nurse Practitioners of Louisville, Toni Allen said.

For more information on the event and to place an order, click here.

