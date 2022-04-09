x
Food

Emily Cline shares easy, quick recipe for banana Snickers

This freezer favorite is easy to make and store for when you need a quick dessert treat.

INDIANAPOLIS — Have you ever experienced a dessert crisis? Local food influencer Emily Cline, better known as Ecline_Eats on Instagram, has faced this unpleasant situation and learned (the hard way) how to solve the problem using a quick and easy recipe for banana Snickers.

"These are my favorite to make and stock in my freezer for when I need a treat ASAP," said Cline. "They only require a few ingredients and several minutes to whip up."

Banana Snickers are a healthy and delicious way to satisfy your dessert cravings. And you probably already have all the ingredients in your kitchen.

Let's get to work.

Ingredients

  • Bananas
  • Peanut butter
  • Peanuts
  • Chocolate chips
  • Sea salt

Instructions

  1. Peel the banana, then cut in half lengthwise, then cut those halves in half around the middle to make "boats"
  2. Put the banana boats on a tray lined with wax paper 
  3. Spread peanut butter on the bananas
  4. Melt chocolate chips (you can use a little coconut oil)
  5. Drizzle melted chocolate on top of the peanut butter
  6. Add nuts and a pinch of sea salt
  7. Place in the freezer until they are firm, then store in a container until you need them!

You can find more recipes from Ecline_eats on her Instagram page.

