Attention chocolate lovers, your dream job might have just opened up.

Chocolate tasters are wanted for Mondelez International, the company that makes Cadbury and Oreo.

Taste testers will be paid to carefully examine and eat new products before they hit the market.

Chocolate testers will work in a team of about 11 other testers and a panel leader to talk about new products Mondelez is developing.

On Mondelez’s website, it says chocolate testers do not need to have previous experience and they will provide full training to develop their taste buds.

The position was listed as only part-time and employees would need to relocate to the U.K.

