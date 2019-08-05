LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Matthews, get ready for some street food! Less than two weeks after the Mellow Mushroom on Shelbyville Road closed its doors, a new restaurant is expected to take its place.

The owners of Diamond Pub & Billiards are in the process of closing on the property, which is just down the street from their location on Frankfort Avenue.

Co-owner Jared Matthews says that their plan is to open Diamond Street Grub & Hops by the end of June. The restaurant will have a wide variety of street food such as Chicago Wrigley Dogs and Korean Bahn Mi.

The menu will be chef-driven and based around fresh ingredients. If the food isn't enough to whet your appetite, the restaurant will also feature 40 different beers on tap, including plenty of local selections.

Matthews said that Diamond Street Grub & Hops will have a casual tap house/sports bar vibe with plenty of TV's available for guests to watch their favorite sports. During the day and dinner hours, the restaurant will be family friendly - a place where parents can feel comfortable bringing their kids. It will also have pinball machines, shuffleboard, and then acoustic music after 10 p.m.

Diamond Pub & Billiards is currently open in St. Matthews and in the Highlands.

