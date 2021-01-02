Are you the next Derby Burger Champion? Submissions for 2021 are now open

The 11th annual Derby Burger competition has officially begun. Submissions will be judged through online voting only due to the pandemic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that time of year again - the Kentucky Derby Festival and Kentucky Beef Council are looking for their Derby Burger Champion for 2021.

Chefs of all skill levels are encouraged to get extra creative with the American classic - perhaps even showing off new culinary skills they developed during quarantine.

"While we have all experienced many changes over the last year, one thing remains the same: our love of a good burger," said Katelyn Hawkins from the Kentucky Beef Council.

Submissions will be accepted through March 1 on the Kentucky Derby Festival website.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winner of the 2021 Derby Burger Competition will be selected through an online voting process. Participants are encouraged to pay special attention to the name, description and images of their submissions since the voters won't actually be able to taste their creations.

Voting will be held from March 15 through March 21.

All burger submissions must be 100% beef and will be judged on taste, appearance, creativity and ease of preparation. Each participant can submit a maximum of two recipes. More details about the competition are available on the KDF website.

The winner of the competition will receive a 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival poster, a $100 Kroger gift card, a feature inside Louisville Kroger stores as well as a grill and grilling prize package. The winner will also have his or her recipe promoted on the KDF and Kentucky Beef Council websites and social media pages.

"Each year beefy masterpieces are submitted and we know the 2021 contest will be no exception," said Hawkins.

This is the 11th year of the Derby Burger Competition.

