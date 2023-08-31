Dare to Care Pop-Up Mobile Pantry brings fresh fruit, veggies to Parkland location

It was the first of several events the organization will host in September to bring awareness to Hunger Action Month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank kicked off Hunger Action Month with a pop-up mobile pantry on Thursday.

It was the first of several events the organization will host in September.

Thursday's pop-up was in Dare to Care's Parkland location, and they brought a range of fresh fruit and vegetables to hand out to the community.

Everything was made possible through donations.

According to a news release, across the food bank's 13-county service area, one in 10 people experience food insecurity. Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to food over every person in a household to live a healthy life according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Several volunteers were onsite, including George Davis IV, the director of the LouCity & Racing Foundation.

"Louisville's been good to me since I've moved to the city in 2016," Davis said. "Everyone that I have met has been so gracious and welcoming. You see what a tight community it is and how people care for one another, so in this situation, where we are able to give back and that means a lot to me, uh service is a top priority to me and it's a top priority for the club."

Their other September events are:

"Bats Backyard Bash" on Sept. 3 at Louisville Slugger Field from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Dare to Care Food Fight" on Sept. 8 at 18 pantries from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"Give for Good Day" is virtual on Sept. 14 and it is all day

Anyone who wishes to volunteer can sign up here.

