Dairy Queen Blizzards will be 85 cents for 2 weeks. Here's how to snag yours

To celebrate the year the Blizzard was invented (1985) the ice cream chain is offering an 85-cent small Blizzard to DQ app users from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting in September, Dairy Queen will be slashing Blizzard prices to just 85 cents for two weeks!

Customers are encouraged to download the DQ App and sign up for DQ Rewards to access the limited-time deal.

The deal also coincides with three new Blizzard flavors released by the chain for fall, including newly added Pumpkin Pie and Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough flavors. Returning flavors include caramel fudge cheesecake, Oreo hot cocoa and chocolate-dipped strawberry Blizzards.