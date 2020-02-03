LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With spring just around the corner, one popular ice cream location is reopening in Louisville.

Dairy Del in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood announced it will reopen March 2 at 11 a.m. In a Facebook post, the ice cream stand said it will be open seven days away from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The stand is known for giving kids free ice cream if they can recite the Pledge of Allegiance on July 4. They also sell hot foods like hot dogs, cheese fries and fried chicken sandwiches.

Louisville golf courses also reopened March 1.

RELATED: Kids can get a free ice cream cone for reciting Pledge of Allegiance on July 4

RELATED: City-owned golf courses open after months of uncertainty

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.