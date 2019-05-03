LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Louisville-based Joella’s Hot Chicken is launching a new menu item called the Crispy Cod Sammie.

The new sandwich will be available for a limited time, from March 6-April 19, at all eight locations in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. It is on sale to customers every week from Wednesday to Friday and comes with a classic side for $9.50.

The cod is beer battered in Joella’s house made Cock-A-Doodle Brew, fried, and then topped with Sweet Vinegar Slaw and Bama White BBQ Dippin’ Sauce. It can be prepared with any of Joella’s six famous heat levels as well.

Joella’s Hot Chicken is known for its hot chicken, Southern-style, and made-from-scratch sides.