CoreLife Eatery to open Louisville location

The new location will have grand opening events Nov. 17-18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CoreLife Eatery, a national fast-casual chain, has announced it will expand its presence with a new location in Louisville.

The only Kentuckiana location for the health-conscious brand is currently in Clarksville, though its Louisville location at 9365 Viking Center Drive is scheduled to open Nov. 19.

CoreLife Eatery uses grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork and cage-free eggs. All ingredients are also free of GMOs, trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners and additives. The menu features grain bowls, green salads, soups, bone broth and dinner plates.

With the new location, comes new menu additions. CoreLife Eatery will offer taco bowls will protein on top of rice, black beans and typical taco toppings. Buddha bowls, buffalo mac n' cheese and Brussel bowls will also be new additions.

The Louisville location have preview grand opening events Nov. 17-18, serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the events are available on EventBrite. Tickets will be good for one free meal and drink per person and are limited to one per person, including a guest.

CoreLife Eatery said it plans to expand to 300 locations, including both corporate and franchise restaurants, nationwide over the next five years.

