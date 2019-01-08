LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling 32,400 pounds of canned beef products due to a potential processing defect, resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens in some products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The canned beef products were made on July 18, 2019.

The following product under this recall:

15-oz. canned items of “Kaskey’s BEEFY MAC PASTA IN TOMATO & MEAT SAUCE” with Best By JUL 07 2021.

This item was shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas. The product will also have an established number “EST. 794” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was found by Conagra Brands on July 27 during routine activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating these products. FSIS urges anyone who is concerned about injury or illness to contact a healthcare provider.

If you have purchased these products, do not eat it. It should be thrown away or returned to the place it was purchased.