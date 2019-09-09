Southern Indiana-based charcuterie company Board and You is planning a brick and mortar location in New Albany.

The company took to social media on Monday to announce the news.

The bistro will have food, cocktails, wine and a variety of charcuterie boards.

Board and You will be located downtown and will open in spring 2020.

