LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is celebrating its 50th birthday - and what better way to celebrate than with ice cream?

Comfy Cow has created a custom flavor called Polar Bear Freeze that will be available at all five locations from March 1 through October 31.

Polar Bear Freeze is a white chocolate ice cream with Oreo pieces and chocolate chips.

RELATED: Louisville Zoo getting new snow leopard

Comfy Cow is also giving 20% of the proceeds from the sale of the limited flavor to the Louisville Zoo.

The Zoo's 50th anniversary celebration, 50Fest, is scheduled for May 18 and 19.

RELATED: Graeter's announces 2019 Mystery Flavor