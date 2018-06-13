LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It looks like Bravo’s popular cooking show has gone “Big Blue”.

The Top Chef crew was spotted filming a segment at the University of Kentucky with Coach John Calipari at Rupp Arena on Tuesday.

From the looks of it, fans of Big Blue Nation were also invited to participate in the fun.

Host Padma Lakshmi, Chefs Edward Lee and Graham Elliott were seen tasting food with Calipari during the segment.

After the experience, Coach Calipari said, “I finally learned there’s more to food than just eating.” He said he had fun and “you guys are going to enjoy this season of @BravoTopChef.”

It was great meeting @PadmaLakshmi and spending time with the @BravoTopChef crew today. I finally learned there's more to food than just eating! pic.twitter.com/uyUovPVwzD — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 12, 2018

Had a lot of fun with @tomcolicchio, @grahamelliot, @chefedwardlee and @notesfromacook today at Rupp. You guys are going to enjoy this season of @BravoTopChef. pic.twitter.com/4B81zPlLKr — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 12, 2018

Not much was known about what the hosts and Coach Cal ate, but we know that Top Chef producers chose to shoot season 16 in Kentucky because of its innovative approach to southern cuisine.

Lakshmi has been seen around Louisville trying various restaurants including Royal’s Hot Chicken, Lueberry, Feast BBQ, and others.

Top Chef has been filming in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland.

Bravo has not revealed the airdate for Top Chef Kentucky.



