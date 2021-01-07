Chipotle testing plant-based chorizo in Indianapolis market

The new meatless product is made with protein from fresh peas seasoned with chili, tomato paste, garlic and smoked paprika.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced testing is now underway in two markets, including Indianapolis, for its new plant-based chorizo sausage.

The meatless product was offered on menus Thursday, Aug. 19 and is made with protein from fresh peas seasoned with ancho chili and chipotle peppers, tomato paste, garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and olive oil.

The chorizo, which is only available in Denver and Indianapolis, is Chipotle's first new plant-based protein option since the debut of Sofritas in 2014.

Chipotle said its new chorizo is certified vegan, and offers 20 grams of protein per serving, contains no preservatives and is made without grains, gluten, or soy.