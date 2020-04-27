ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chipotle fans unite! The chain has released their famous guacamole recipe for you to enjoy during COVID-19 quarantine -- and no, it doesn't cost extra.
Plus, the recipe is fairly simple, only calling for six ingredients.
What you need:
2 ripe Hass avocados
2 tsp lime juice
2 tbsp cilantro (chopped)
1/4 cup red onion (diced)
1/2 jalapeño including seeds (diced)
1/4 tsp kosher salt
Once you have those ingredients prepped you are only six steps away from filling your stomach with some tasty guac.
Chipotle says to cut the avocados in half, removing the pits carefully before scooping them into a bowl. Then, toss the avocados coating them with lime juice. Add salt, and then smash until a smooth consistency.
Once that is complete you are clear to fold in the rest of the ingredients and mix. Taste and add seasoning if necessary.
And just like that, you have a helping of Chipotle guac to enjoy in the comfort of your home!
