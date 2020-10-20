Time to get cozy! Restaurants offering $3 cups of chili for 502 Chili Week

There are options for every chili enthusiast - from traditional beef and beans to white chicken chili to a chili made with ground camel meat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the weather gets cooler, people start craving the warm, comforting foods of fall. If you’re not the best cook, we have some good news: It’s 502 Chili Week in Louisville.

From Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, twenty restaurants across the city are offering their take on chili. Each cup will cost $3 and there are options for every chili enthusiast – from classic beef and bean to white chicken chili to a chili made with ground camel meat. There are also a few vegetarian and vegan options available.

If you’re looking for another way to warm your stomach, several restaurants are offering specialty cocktails for 502 Chili Week. For every Four Roses Cocktail sold, $2 will be donated to Twisted Pink, an organization that supports breast cancer research.

Check out what each restaurant is offering here. Most restaurants offer carryout if you prefer to enjoy your chili at home.

Here's a list of the restaurants participating in 502 Chili Week:

Bambi Bar

Billy's Chili

BurgerIM

CASK Southern Kitchen & Bar

Checks BBQ and Blues

Check's Cafe

Dundee Tavern

Great Flood Brewing

Khalil's on Dixie

Lou Lou Food & Drink

La Chasse

Lindsay's Kitchen

Manhattan Project

Merle's Whiskey Kitchen

POLLO

Rubbies Southside Bar & Grill

The Silly Axe Cafe

Six Forks Brewing Company

Soupy's

The Starving Artist Cafe & Deli

502 Chili Week is powered by City Dining Club and sponsored by AppyHour and Four Roses Bourbon.

